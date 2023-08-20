ADVERTISEMENT

Candidate asked to remove hijab to appear for Hindi examination in Tiruvannamalai

August 20, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shabana left the examination centre without appearing for the test.

A 27-year-old Muslim woman was allegedly asked to remove her hijab to appear for the Hindi examination at Annamalai Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Somasipadi village near Tiruvannamalai town on Sunday.

Police said that around 540 candidates appeared for the examination, which was organised by Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha at various centres in Tiruvannamalai district. The examination was held in two sessions - forenoon (10 a.m. - 12.30 p.m.) and afternoon (2 p.m. - 4.30 p.m). The duration of the examination was two-and-a-half hours.

Shabana, who teaches Arabic at a private school in Tiruvannamalai town, was initially allowed to enter the exam hall. But around 15 minutes after the examination began, Revathi, the school Correspondent, allegedly asked Ms. Shabana to remove her hijab. She cited a few other candidates who had done so.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Ms. Shabana refused to do that. As their argument intensified, the school authorities alerted the Kilpennathur police, who rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the candidate and her family members, who were waiting outside the examination hall. By then, a few Muslim outfits had also come out in support of the candidate.

As the talks failed, Ms. Shabana left the examination centre without appearing for the test. No complaint had been filed over the issue, police said.

 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US