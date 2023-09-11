Cancer Institute to get additional residential facility for patients out of MLA Constituency Development Scheme  

September 11, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Cancer Institute, Adyar, will get an additional residential facility for patients. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian announced this on Monday after inspecting the plot identified for the same.

The fund for the building had been allocated from the Saidapet MLA Constituency Development Scheme, he said. The Institute had treated 1.6 lakh patients and annually an additional 16,000 patients seek treatment.

“We have decided to establish the facility under the Saidapet MLA Constituency Development Scheme at a cost of ₹1.5 crore. The amount will be provided from the funds allocated for 2023-24. If there is a further need, then recommendation would be made to allocate from the next year’s scheme,” he said.

The facility will have restrooms and bathrooms. The institute is among the 1,700 hospitals that treat patients under the CMCHIS scheme.

Dengue death

The Minister said a four-year-old boy in Greater Chennai Corporation’s Ward 144 in Maduravoyal had died of dengue on Saturday despite treatment at the Institute of Child Health. The Corporation had intensified mosquito-control measures and the situation is under control, he added. At present, 253 persons are under treatment and so far, three persons had died of the disease. So far, 2,12,121 samples had been tested.

The State had sufficient spraying equipment such as sprayers and fogging machines and till date 11 health camps had been held, Mr. Subramanian said.

“We have urged the GCC to take steps to control the spread of the infection. On Saturday, a review meeting will be held in Government Medical College, Omandurar Estate, with deans of medical colleges and senior health officials from the districts,” he added.

The State government had been repeatedly alerting the Union Health Ministry on the drawbacks in drafting the list of women who seek childbirth in government hospitals. The delay in streamlining the process had led to a backlog in payment due to women, he said. Women availing themselves of the scheme are paid ₹18,000 of which ₹3,000 comes from the Union Government.