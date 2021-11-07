Cancer Institute observes brain tumour awareness week

The International Brain Tumour Awareness Week was observed at Cancer Institute (WIA) on Saturday. The annual global event was organised to spread awareness about and dispel common myths on brain tumours and their treatment.

According to a press release, the week was observed from October 30 to November 6. There were nearly 130 types of brain tumours. The International Association of Cancer Registries has reported that there are over 28,000 cases of brain tumours reported in India each year and more than 24,000 die due to such tumours annually. The Tamil Nadu cancer registry has reported 1,200 new cases of brain tumours annually with the highest incidence noted in Chennai.

At the event, patients who had undergone brain surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy participated and took the stage to allay fears of such treatments and to give courage to those who were diagnosed with brain tumours.

Vijay Sundar Ilangovan, consultant neurosurgeon, Cancer Institute, said the common symptoms of brain tumours were unrelenting headache, vomiting, weakness of hands and legs, speech disturbances and memory disturbances. He said 250 surgeries of brain and spine were performed the Cancer Institute after the facility was introduced in 2018.

Director of the institute G. Selvaluxmy said brain tumours could be treated with radiotherapy alone in certain locations and treatment outcomes of brain tumours had seen tremendous improvement over the last three decades.

Arvind Krishnamoorthy, head of Surgical Oncology, Cancer Institute, said although brain tumours were not as common as some other tumours, they had a disproportionately high physical, psychological and socio-economic impact on the lives of patients.

A panel discussion on brain tumours and treatment was held with doctors answering questions from patients and their caregivers.