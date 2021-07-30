Cancer Institute, IIT-M to develop diagnostic kit for ovarian cancer

CHENNAI

Aim is to create cost-effective device using a blood sample

Cancer Institute, Adyar (WIA) and the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras are joining hands to develop a kit for early diagnosis of ovarian cancer. The aim is to develop a cost-effective, point-of-care device that will use only a blood sample and can be deployed for outpatient diagnosis.

Cancer Institute had been involved in a research project to identify early biomarkers for ovarian cancer, a lethal but silent killer which occurs without symptoms. Once diagnosed only 25% survive, said T. Rajkumar, head, Department of Molecular Oncology.

The researchers studied the blood samples of women with ovarian cancers.

With funds from the Department of Science and Technology, the institute studied 138 ovarian cancer patients, 20 patients with benign ovarian cancers and 238 healthy patients, as the control group.

The study used high-end proteomics to identify proteins that were expressed differentially in the epithelial ovarian cancers that account for over 90% of all ovarian cancers.

The Institute has filed for a patent and published its findings in the Journal of Proteomics. “The collaboration with IIT-Madras will help develop a single point-of-care device instead of doing five ELISA reactions. This can help in faster and cheaper early diagnosis. This is not for screening purposes,” Dr. Rajkumar said.