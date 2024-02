February 15, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Cancer Institute, Adyar, organised a festival for youth to raise awareness on the dangers of substance abuse. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and School education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi released a CD ‘Organs Speaking’ to mark the seventh edition of the youth festival. Kalpana Balakrishnan, Director of Cancer Institute, T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, and HCL Foundation officials participated.

