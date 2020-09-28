Cancer Institute gets more facilities

Upgraded block: Cancer Institute Chairperson V. Shanta inaugurating new facilities on Sunday.

CHENNAI

28 September 2020 00:33 IST

The Cancer Institute (Adyar) has upgraded its infrastructure by adding four operation theatres, an intensive care unit and a post-operative ward. The facilities are housed in the Diamond Jubilee Block.

On Sunday the facilities were commissioned formally by Chairperson V. Shanta. One of the operation theatres is equipped with a robotic system. The ICU has 13 beds and the post-operative ward 35 beds. The commissioning was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital authorities said.

“With the gradual relaxation of the lockdown, the footfall at the Cancer Institute has significantly increased. The new operation theatres will significantly decrease the overall treatment time and will positively impact more lives,” said Arvind Krishnamurthi, head of Surgical Oncology division.

During the pandemic the number of people seeking treatment fell by 40%. “Now our beds are full and we have to maintain social distancing to prevent infection. Every day we struggle for beds. The outpatient department’s footfall is close to 80-90% of what it was prior to the pandemic. We expect this to go up in the coming months,” he added.

With treatment costs going up and government hospitals still on COVID-19 duty, the number of people coming to the hospital is expected to increase. The hospital now has 10 operation theatres, including two smaller facilities. The funds for the infrastructure came from the grant of ₹120 crore by the State government as part of the institute’s diamond jubilee celebrations.