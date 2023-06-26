Director of Cancer Institute, Adyar, G. Selvaluxmy, no more

June 26, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - CHENNAI

Selvaluxmy Ganesharajah, 62, director of the Cancer Institute (WIA), Adyar, died in Chennai on the morning of Monday, June 26, 2023.

A radiation oncologist from the Cancer Institute (WIA), she completed her MBBS from the Government Stanley Medical College in 1985, and then completed a DMRT (diploma in medical radiotherapy) and MD (radiation therapy) from the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University in 1992 and 1995 respectively.

Dr. Ganesharajah joined the Cancer Institute as a medical officer in 1987, and worked with V. Shanta, doyen of cancer care and (late) former director of the institute. She was trained in early diagnosis, clinical examination, treatment protocols, management and the prevention of breast and gynaecological malignancies. She also underwent training in brachytherapy in gynaecological malignancies at Christie Hospital and Holt Radium Institute, Manchester, United Kingdom.

Dr. Ganesharajah rose to the position of the director of Cancer Institute (WIA) from the position of assistant professor, over a span of 23 years of service at the Institute. She was awarded ‘The Best Doctor Award’ in 2012 by the T.N. Dr MGR Medical University. She was a member of several scientific associations, and was the founder-member of the Indian Brachytherapy Society.

She was fondly called Dr. GSL by her colleagues. A colleague said, “Dr. Selvaluxmy was known for her patient dedication and her bold persona. She was deeply loved and respected by her patients, colleagues, friends and the extended Cancer Institute Family. She will always be remembered for her compassion and the countless lives she touched through her dedicated services to the Cancer Institute over three decades.”

A press release from the Cancer Institute said she died at 8.34 a.m. She is survived by a sister and a brother. The last rites will be held at Besant Nagar crematorium at 2 p.m. on June 26, 2023.