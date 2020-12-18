Tamil Nadu

‘Cancelling winter session condemnable’

DMK Parliamentary party leader T.R. Baalu on Thursday said it was unacceptable that the BJP government had unilaterally cancelled the winter session of the Parliament, without consulting the DMK, the third largest party in the Parliament.

“It a matter of great concern that the BJP government was not ready to hold the session, at a time vital issues, including the farmers’ protest and the deteriorating relationship between India and China are staring at the country,” he said.

In a statement in Chennai, he said the decision to cancel the session on the pretext of the pandemic was highly condemnable.

