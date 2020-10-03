Cancellation of grama sabhas undemocratic: CPI leader

TIRUCHI

03 October 2020 00:52 IST

‘Protests against the new farm Acts and laws against labourers will continue’

Communist Party of India State secretary R. Mutharasan on Friday termed the abrupt cancellation of grama sabhas across the State, on Gandhi Jayanthi on Friday, as “undemocratic”, and condemned the action of the State government.

In a brief interaction with reporters here, Mr. Mutharasan said grama sabhas were part of grassroots democracy, where various resolutions would be passed to bring them to the notice of the State government. The State, all of a sudden, on Thursday night, announced the cancellation of grama sabhas, after DMK leader M.K. Stalin made an appeal to the people to pass resolutions against the Centre’s new farm Acts, at the meetings.

Protests against the new farm Acts and laws against labourers will continue till they are withdrawn. The Prime Minister is trying to belittle the protests and is blaming the Opposition, Mr. Mutharasan said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Mutharasan also condemned the arrest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi while they were proceeding to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit rape victim in Hathras. Pushing Mr. Gandhi, a national-level leader, was an uncivilised act by the police, he said, alleging that there was no protection to Dalit women under the prevailing atmosphere in the country.

Answering a query, he said the DMK had not said anything officially about its alliance partners contesting on the “rising sun symbol”, and it was just speculation in the media. The DMK-led alliance remained strong, he said.

The CPI leader said that there was no need for a by-election now, as general elections were scheduled to be held next year.