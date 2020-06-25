Cancel NEET too: Dr. Ramadoss

CHENNAI

25 June 2020 00:29 IST

PMK founder Dr. Ramadoss on Wednesday demanded that the NEET exam for this year be cancelled and State government should be allowed to conduct medical counselling based on Plus Two marks.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that he welcomed the cancellation of CBSE board examinations for Class X and Class XII by the Central government.

“In India, except for a few States, the public examinations for Class XII have not been finished. Even in the CBSE stream, the exams that were scheduled between March 19 and 31 were postponed and rescheduled to July 1-15. But, in States were CBSE schools are more and in cities where Covid-19 spread is increasing by the day, there is no respite in sight that the spread would decrease in one or two weeks. The CBSE seems to have taken the decision after parents had requested for a cancellation,” Dr. Ramadoss pointed out.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that reasons used to cancel the CBSE exams scheduled to be held between July 1-15 will hold good for the NEET exam scheduled to be held on July 26. “If the CBSE board exams cannot be held until July 15, how can the NEET exam be held in the next 10 days?” he asked.

Dr. Ramadoss further rejected the notion that the NEET, IIT entrance exams could be held after the Covid-19 pandemic scare passes after a few months.

“It is being said that it would be October and November before the Covid-19 reaches its peak and falls. It would take few more months for normalcy to resume. The current academic year would finish by then. It is not fair to postpone admissions for one full academic year,” said Dr. Ramadoss.