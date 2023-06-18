HamberMenu
Cancel NEET, Panneerselvam tells Central, State governments

June 18, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam

O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday urged the Central and State governments to take steps to “cancel” the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions.

In a statement, he said former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had strongly opposed NEET when the initial steps towards formulating the exam were taken during the erstwhile UPA regime. Students in rural areas did not have access to coaching centres, he pointed out, and went on to cite a recent survey by a media house, which claimed that the rich constituted most of the beneficiaries of NEET.

Mr. Panneerselvam urged the DMK government to exert pressure on the Central government to cancel the exam.

