Cancel JEE, NEET exams, Ramadoss tells Centre

The PMK founder, in a statement, said it was not feasible to conduct the exams next month

PMK founder S. Ramadoss termed the Centre’s obstinacy in conducting the medical and engineering entrance exams (JEE-Mains and NEET) next month as disappointing, and urged the government to cancel the exams.

In a statement, he said it was not feasible to conduct the exams next month, and the Centre’s firm stance on this cannot be justified for any reason. Mr. Ramadoss said this shows that the Centre is not interested in the welfare of the students.

“The daily COVID-19 case count has hit 70,000 in India. When the Centre was not able to conduct the exams when the cases were low, how is it going to conduct them now safely,” he asked.

Pointing out that 16 lakh people had applied for NEET and 10 lakh have applied for JEE, Dr. Ramadoss said it would not be possible to conduct the exams by following physical distancing at the centres announced for the exams.

He urged that the sentiments of parents and students be respected and said the duty of the government is to allay their fears and make them happy. Conducting the exams now, will only lead to increase in number of cases and students won’t be able to display their full talent in the exams as they are not prepared, Mr. Ramadoss said.