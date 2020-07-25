Cancel creamy layer for quota: Stalin

CHENNAI

25 July 2020 23:57 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday urged the Centre to dispense with the creamy layer concept to determine reservation, saying that the creamy layer had come in the way of implementing the 27% reservation for the OBCs in the country.

“People in the country will not tolerate for long the onslaught on the reservation policy by the BJP government,” he warned in a statement. Mr. Stalin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the self-proclaimed champion of the Backward Classes, should ensure implementation of the 27% reservation and cancellation of the creamy layer.

He pointed out that though the National Commission for Backward Classes recommended ₹15 lakh for determining creamy layer in 2015 and the Committee on Welfare of Backward Classes fixed the amount at ₹20 lakh, the BJP government just raised the amount to ₹8 lakh. “Now instead of taking into consideration the gross income, the BJP government is keen on net income for determining the creamy layer. It is against social justice and the Constitution,” he said.

