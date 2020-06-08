Cancel class 10 public examinations, Vaiko says

CHENNAI

08 June 2020 15:45 IST

MDMK chief Vaiko on Monday said that the State Board class 10 public exams scheduled to begin from June 15 should be cancelled amid the rising COVID-19 cases, and all the students should be declared ‘pass’ to class 11.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko said that COVID-19 cases have increased rapidly since April when the public examinations were postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

“The students should not be forced to write the public exams without proper revision and practice. It will affect them mentally. Even parents are unwilling to play with the lives of their children,” said Mr. Vaiko.