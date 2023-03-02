ADVERTISEMENT

Cancel baseline assessment for admission into model schools: Anbumani

March 02, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president in a Twitter post called for the cancellation of baseline assessments

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday condemned the announcement that admissions for Class X in model schools in Tamil Nadu will be done through baseline assessments to be conducted for students of Class IX selected from government schools across the State.

In a Twitter post, he said it was not acceptable and called for cancellation of baseline assessments.

Mr. Anbumani pointed out that on one hand the State government is opposing NEET and on the other hand has announced an assessment test for Class X for admission in model schools.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In what way is it social justice?, he questioned.

In a separate Tweet post, PMK founder S. Ramadoss called for a roll back of hike in domestic liquefied petroleum gas cylinders, stating it will affect the poor.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US