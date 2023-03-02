HamberMenu
Cancel baseline assessment for admission into model schools: Anbumani

PMK president in a Twitter post called for the cancellation of baseline assessments

March 02, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday condemned the announcement that admissions for Class X in model schools in Tamil Nadu will be done through baseline assessments to be conducted for students of Class IX selected from government schools across the State.

In a Twitter post, he said it was not acceptable and called for cancellation of baseline assessments.

Mr. Anbumani pointed out that on one hand the State government is opposing NEET and on the other hand has announced an assessment test for Class X for admission in model schools.

In what way is it social justice?, he questioned.

In a separate Tweet post, PMK founder S. Ramadoss called for a roll back of hike in domestic liquefied petroleum gas cylinders, stating it will affect the poor.

