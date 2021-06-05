Cancel all entrance exams: PMK

Students ill-prepared for the tests: Ramadoss

The PMK on Saturday demanded that all entrance exams be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, party founder S. Ramadoss said that students would not be able to prepare and focus for the NEET scheduled on August 3.

With in-person classes not conducted and the quality of online classes in question, students have not been able to prepare properly for the exam.

“It would be a violation of human rights if any test is organised. If we have to choose between exams and life of students, we have to choose the students. The Centre and the State government should understand this,” he said and added that admission process for colleges must begin.

Environmental crisis

Meanwhile, party MP Anbumani Ramadoss said that Tamil Nadu faced a severe environmental crisis and ecosystem restoration was essential for the State’s growth.

“Restoration of ecology should be one of the main goals of Tamil Nadu. Protection of ecology, raising awareness and restoration of lost ecologies should be one of the primary aims,” he said and added that cities should become green cities and agricultural lands and coastal regions should be protected.