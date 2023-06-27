Can temple land be taken on lease immediately for use of Madurai Bench, HC asks TN Govt

June 27, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNA

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to consider the possibility of immediately taking on lease 6.51 acres of temple land situated right opposite the main entrance of the Madurai Bench of the High Court since the acquisition proceedings might take long.

Justices G. Jayachandran and K.K. Ramakrishnan said since the High Court Registry had sent a proposal to the State government for acquisition of the land to expand the activities of the Madurai Bench and such acquisition might take time, the government could consider taking it on lease in the interregnum.

Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram said he would discuss the issue with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Commissioner and the Home (Courts) Department and revert by July 6. The AG also produced a letter he had received from the Home Department in this regard on Monday.

The department had stated that it had sought the opinion of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department on acquiring the land belonging to Kothanda Ramaswamy Temple at Y. Othakadai in Madurai and handing it over to the High Court administration for creating a car park and constructing additional buildings for the Bench.

After recording the contents of the letter, the judges adjourned the hearing on the matter till July 6.