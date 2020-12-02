Can Tamil inscriptions be shifted from Mysuru to T.N., asks HC

02 December 2020 21:23 IST

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought to know from the Centre and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) if the Tamil inscriptions preserved at ASI’s Epigraphy Branch in Mysuru, Karnataka, could be shifted to Tamil Nadu.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi put forth a series of queries to the Centre and the ASI to answer on a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate V. Ilanchezian from Madurai who alleged that the inscriptions were not maintained properly.

During the course of the hearing, Assistant Solicitor General L. Victoria Gowri submitted that the allegations were baseless and the estampages and inscriptions were maintained properly at the Mysuru Branch.

She further said the estampages were laminated and pest control methods were used at the branch. The branch was set up in Mysuru as the climatic conditions were conducive, she submitted.

The court sought to know the number of inscriptions and estampages that were preserved at the Mysuru Branch and which language inscriptions numbered the most. The court adjourned the case till December 10.