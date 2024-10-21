Can HR&CE Dept. interfere with disciplinary action against Podhu Dikshidar, asks Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Monday doubted the authority of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to interfere with the disciplinary action taken by the Podhu Dikshidar Committee, which administers the Sabanayagar temple (popularly known as Thillai Natarajar temple) at Chidambaram in Cuddalore district, against one of its members.

Justice M. Dhandapani raised the doubt during the hearing of a writ petition filed by G. Nadraj Dikshidar in 2023 for enforcement of an order passed in his favour by the Joint Commissioner of HR&CE department and another writ petition filed by the secretary of the Podhu Dikshidar Committee to quash the Joint Commissioner’s order on the ground of lack of jurisdiction.

Advocate K. Harishankar, assisted by G. Chandrashekhar, representing the committee, told the judge that the Supreme Court in Dr. Subramanian Swamy versus State of Tamil Nadu (2014) had upheld the right of the Podhu Dikshidars to adminster the Sabanayagar temple and therefore, the HR&CE department had no authority, whatsoever, to interfere with the disciplinary proceedings.

On the other hand, Special Government Pleader (HR&CE) N. R. R. Arun Natarajan contended that the department could interefere in the temple affairs if there was any mismanagement or maladministration. However, the judge wondered how a disciplinary action taken by the committee against its member would amount to ‘mismanagement or maladministration’ of the temple.

He also wanted to know from where the HR&CE department derived the authority to order revocation of a suspension order passed by the Podhu Dikshidar committee. “Where is your source of power to interefere with the disciplinary proceedings? The HR&CE service rules will apply only to the archakas appointed by the department, not to the Podhu Dikshidars,” the judge said.

Further, asking how a Dikshidar subjected to disciplinary action by the committee could approach the HR&CE department challenging the suspension or such other punishment, the judge said, such a person, could at best, approach only the courts against the disciplinary proceedings. “The HR&CE department cannot entertain such a plea just because a Dikshidar had approached it,” he said.

When advocate C. Kanagaraju, representing Mr. Nadraj, contended that the HR&CE department could interefere if the suspension order had been passed for reasons other than alleged violation of the Agama Sastras applicable to the Sabanayagar Temple which enjoys a special status, the judge replied that the issue might have to be decided only by the Supreme Court.

In the present case, the Podhu Dikshidar Committee had suspended Mr. Nadraj on March 21, 2022 for the charge of having been the reason for registration of a couple of criminal cases against fellow Dikshidars and thereby creating chaos in the administration. The period of suspension was only one year. However, the Joint Commissioner had ordered revocation of the suspension on June 23, 2023.

“When the suspension period is already over, where is the question of revocation? This itself shows the HR&CE department’s eagerness to interfere with the administration of the temple,” the judge said and closed both the writ petitions before him after recording the submission of Mr. Harishankar that Mr. Nadraj had already been taken back in service and assigned duties.

The judge left open the question of jurisdiction of the HR&CE department, to interfere in the disciplinary proceedings, to be decided in some other appropriate case.

