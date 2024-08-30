Can ED continue money laundering proceedings even after quashing of predicate offence? Madras High Court to examine it in detail

The Madras High Court has decided to examine in detail as to whether money laundering proceedings initiated by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) can be allowed to continue even if a case booked for the predicate offence by other investigating agencies had been quashed by the courts or if the accused had been discharged from that case.

Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Sivagnanam doubted whether the Supreme Court’s famous verdict in Vijay Madanlal Chaudhary’s case, considered as the best authority on Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases, had ruled that ED cannot proceed even if the case related to the predicate offence had been quashed on technical grounds.

“The recent trend amongst the litigants to escape from the clutches of PMLA proceedings are that the scheduled offence is challenged and on certain technical grounds if it is quashed, simultaneously they are seeking exoneration from the proceedings initiated under PMLA.. However, question arises as to whether it could be allowed,” the Division Bench said.

They went on to state: “Application of legal principles laid down in Vijay Madanlal’s case depends on the facts and circumstances of each case. The legal principles cannot be applied bluntly de hors the facts placed before the court concerned. Thus, facts play a pivotal role for application of legal principles. In this context, each and every quash of a scheduled offence cannot be construed as quashment on merits.”

The judges also observed that a detailed analysis was required on the legal principles related to the issue. “It is not as if every PMLA proceeding is to be quashed blanketly if the First Information Report (FIR) in the scheduled offence is quashed. These aspects require further consideration from the hands of this court and the application of legal principles are also necessarily to be considered,” they added.

The observations were made while passing interim orders on a petition filed by two individuals Suni Khetpalia and Manish Parmar to quash the PMLA proceedings initiated against them since a single judge of the High Court had on June 4 this year quashed the predicate case booked against them by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

ED Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) N. Ramesh told the Division Bench that the two petitioners were power brokers who liason with politicians of different hues to wield political clout and generate their cult. He said, the duo had generated unaccounted cash for crores of rupees through a web of shell companies and paid the money as bribe to politicians for striking a real estate deal.

The SPP alleged that the petitioners were involved in bribing officials in connection with the sale of 14.6 acres of prime land belonging to Binny Limited at Perambur in Chennai for developing a real estate project titled Abhinandan in 2013. The DVAC had mysteriously filed a closure report within a fortnight of registering the FIR but the trial court had returned the report due to certain infirmities.

Nevertheless, they approached the single judge of the High Court and got the FIR quashed on the basis of the closure report. Since ED was not made a respondent to the quash petition, the agency had now decided to file a third party appeal, against the single judge’s order, before the Supreme Court, Mr. Ramesh said. After recording his submissions, the Division Bench directed the ED to expedite the appeal process.

It also decided to keep the present plea for quashing the money laundering proceedings pending until the Supreme Court takes a decision on the proposed appeal by the ED.