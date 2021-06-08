Can bottle one crore COVID-19 vaccines a month for distribution, Pasteur Institute director says

A proposal has been sent by the TN government, for the facility to be used for the manufacture of the COVID-19 vaccines, to the Union government

The Pasteur Institute in Coonoor can bottle one crore vaccines a month and help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its Director S Sivakumar.

He said that the Pasteur Institute has the capacity to bottle the vaccines and get the doses ready for distribution. A proposal has been sent by the TN government, for the facility to be used for the manufacture of the COVID-19 vaccines, to the Union government.

The Pasteur Institute is one of three vaccine manufacturing facilities in the State which are being considered for use to step up vaccine production in Tamil Nadu – the others being King Institute at Chennai and the Integrated Vaccine Complex in Chengalpattu.

The Pasteur Institute of India in Coonoor, originally called the Pasteur Institute of Southern India is over 100 years old, and started functioning in 1907.