Can Annamalai explain about increasing debts under the Modi regime, asks Alagiri

January 06, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday asked whether BJP State president K. Annamalai would explain about the increasing debts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime.

“Mr. Annamalai has spoken about the debt levels of the DMK government. Will he speak about the increasing debts under the Modi government. The debt has increased by ₹100 lakh crore in the last nine years,” he said in a statement.

Countering Mr. Annamalai’s remarks, he said DMK government was not responsible for the current debt burden, and added that the Centre had not provided any relief for the recent floods in the State.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is not giving direct answers to Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu’s statement that the State government received only 29 paise for every rupee it gave to the Centre, he further said.

The people of Tamil Nadu would teach an apt lesson to the BJP government, he added.