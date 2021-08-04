Campus placements begin at Vellore Institute of Technology

VELLORE

04 August 2021 11:39 IST

81 VIT students offered salary packages of ₹25 lakh and above, this time

A total of 81 students from the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) got selected on day one of campus placements and have been offered pay packages of ₹25 lakh and above per year. Placements began on July 15 for the 2022 graduating batch.

Top companies and start-ups, including Microsoft, Dyte, Amazon, PayPal, Morgan Stanley, Udaan and WorkIndia came in for the campus placements. Chancellor of VIT, G. Viswanathan, announced the results of the slot 1 campus placements this week.

Advertising

Advertising

According to a press release, VIT adheres to a centralised placement process and this year too, students from all the four campuses of VIT, Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati (AP), and Bhopal (MP) participated in all the campus recruitment processes. The entire process for all top companies including pre-placement talks, online tests, technical and HR interviews were conducted online.

Among the top companies, Microsoft selected 21 students for full time offers, PayPal’s intake was 13 students, Udaan gave 3 offers, Dyte, 6 offers, WorkIndia, 8 offers, Morgan Stanley, 10 offers and Amazon gave 13 offers.

At present, the highest CTC is offered by Dyte at a ₹75 lakh annual salary package to two students from the 2022 graduating batch in VIT. Other big companies like Wells Fargo, Texas Instruments, Walmart labs, komprise, and Societe Generale are also in the pipeline to provide offers to the students.

Currently, 129 students from the 2022 graduating batch have received pre-placement offers (PPO) from companies during their summer internship. Overall, 195 ‘Super Dream Placements’ and internship offers were rolled out to VITians by top companies within 2 weeks of the placement season.

Postgraduate internship placements, which started in VIT in March, 2021, are also ongoing with 118 companies having already completed their remote hiring process, selecting 912 PG students from 2-year M.Tech, M.Tech (software engineering), MCA and MSc courses of the 2022 graduating batch.

Intel, Qualcomm, NetApp, Nokia, Philips, Titan, PayPal, VMware, Media Tek and Danfoss are some of the prominent recruiters who hired interns from VIT this year. Intel and Nokia have hired more than 100 students for internships.

The Chancellor, G. Viswanathan, congratulated all the students who got selected for internships and placements and wished the other students a great placement season. He also thanked all the companies that have accepted holding remote hiring processes in these challenging times.