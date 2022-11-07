Campus Connect Madurai

Convocation ceremony under way of SLS MAVMM Ayira Vaisyar College. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Training programme

A three-day training programme on ‘Value chain, processing and food safety of dhal products’ was organised by Community Science College and Research Institute, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Madurai, from October 26 to 29. B. Nandhakumar, SPMU, Head, State Nodal Agency, PMFME scheme, Department of Agri Management and Agri Business, Chennai, spoke on the scope of food processing industry and PMFME schemes. Aspects on business were addressed by V .Suraj Sundarashankar, Managing Partner, SVS Food. S. Kanchana, Dean, and S. Amutha, HoD of Human Development and Family Studies, presented the certificates to participants. Sudha, Assistant Professor, Department. of Food Processing Engineering, TNAU, Coimbatore, proposed the vote of thanks.

Sports Day

SBOA Schools celebrated 44th Annual Sports Day on November 4. P. Nallaperumal, president, SBIOA Educational Trust, Chennai, presided over the function. A. Senthil Ramesh, Correspondent, SBOA Schools, Madurai, lit the Olympic torch. Asra Garg, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, the chief guest, declared the sports meet open. R. Balaji, secretary and correspondent, SBIOA Educational Trust, i honoured the winners. S. Santhi, associate secretary, graced the occasion.. S.Seethalakshmi, Principal, SBOA Matric and HSS, and Sabural Banu Ibrahim, Principal, SBOA School Senior Secondary School, were present. K. Sakthivel, Physical Director, presented the annual report.

Volleyball tourney

Velammal College of Engineering and Technology organised Chairman’s Trophy 2022, a State-level inter-school volleyball tournament for boys and girls to celebrate the birthday of its founder Chairman M.V. Muthuramalingam on November 3 and 4. Ganesh Natarajan, vice-chairman, Velammal Educational Trust, Madurai, Suresh Kumar, Senior Principal Cum Coordinator, Velammal Group of Institutions (Madurai region), and P. Alli, Principal, were present. More than 400 students - 30 boys teams and 16 girls teams from higher secondary schools of South Tamil Nadu participated in the tournament. The chief guest of the inaugural function, K. Raja, District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, in his speech, said if the participants played with enjoyment, it will show results. He detailed the schemes and sponsorships given by the State government for encouraging sportspersons.

Convocation

The 24th convocation ceremony of SLS MAVMM Ayira Vaisyar College was held on November 5.Tiruvarur Central University Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan delivered the Graduation Day address. A total of 254 boys and girls graduated from the college. S. Naveenkumar, who secured the third rank at the University level,, was honored with a medal.. G. Sivaji Ganesan,, Principal, secretary S.M. Jeyaraman and MAVMM president N. Baskaran were present.

Programme on cancer awareness

Youth Red Cross and Red Ribbon Club of Lady Doak College organised a cancer awareness programme for students recently. Mahalakshmi Prasad, Associate Professor in Regional Cancer Centre and Consultant Clinical Oncologist at Mohan’s Medicity Hospital, Madurai, spoke on precautions related to menstrual hygiene, vaccination and pregnancy. The major theme of the programme was creating awareness of ovarian and breast cancer. The session was interactive and helped the YRC, RRC student volunteers and faculty members in clearing their doubts. The event was organised by YRC convenors Rani Rosaline D. and Akila Mary J. along with RRC convenor Berlin Asha K. Extension programme coordinators Anitha Selvaraj and K. Sujatha coordinated the programme.