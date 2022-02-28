Campus Connect DGL

The hosts, who took the fourth spot in the South Zone Inter University Kabaddi Championship for Women held at Alagappa University, Karaikudi

Mangalore team wins kabaddi championship

The Association of Indian Universities-sponsored South Zone Inter University Kabaddi Championship for Women was conducted for five days at Alagappa University in Karaikudi. Mangalore University secured the first place in the league matches and Mother Therasa University, Kodaikanal; Bharathiyar University, Coimbatore; and the hosts took the second, third and fourth places, respectively. A total of 53 teams from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala participated in the tourney organised jointly with Vidhyaa Giri College of Arts and Science, Puduvayal. The top four teams will participate in the final round at Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara, Rajasthan.S. Karuppuchamy, Member, Vice-Chancellor Officiating Committee, honoured the winning teams on Friday in the presence of K.Gunasekaran, Syndicate member.

The tournament report was presented by S. Prasad, Director of Physical Education, Government Arts College, Paramakudi. R. Senthilkumaran, Director of Physical Education, was present. Earlier, K. Sundar, Assistant Professor, Alagappa University College of Physical Education, welcomed the gathering. S. Saroja, Associate Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

Science exhibition

K. Kamarajar Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Sivakasi organised a science exhibition to give the students a platform to kindle their scientific spirit. More than 150 students from Class III to V exhibited their talent in model-making. There were models of automatic signals, hydraulic lift, drip irrigation system, kidney, hydroelectric power Plant, robot, etc. The participants received prizes.

(Caption for 01MA_Campus-Kamaraj School: Students display their models at a science exhibition at K. Kamarajar Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Sivakasi)

Science exhibition

National Science Day programme on the theme, “Integrated approach in science and technology for a sustainable future’ was conducted at Muthiah Alagappa Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kottaiyur on February 28. S. Gopukumar, Emeritus Scientist from CSIR-CECRI, Karaikudi inaugurated the exhibition. Principal T. Srinivasan was present. Inspired Award instituted by the Central government was given to PL. Arunachalam, a Class XI student who also received Rs. 10,000 in cash. Teacher C. Thangaraj for appreciated for his guidance in the project. Students displayed various models at the exhibition.