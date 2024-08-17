Campsites for glamping and adventure sports in Jawadhu Hills nearing completion

Work on the construction of campsites for glamping and adventure spots in Yelagiri and Jamunamarathur of Jawadhu Hills in Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department (TTDC) is nearing completion. Homestay facilities are ready.

Minister for Tourism K. Ramachandran along with Tirupattur Collector K. Tharpagaraj inspected the on-going work in the hills to promote adventure tourism among youngsters especially from cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore and Salem. The initiative targets long distance bike riders from these cities.“In TN, such government-run campsites are coming up at Yelagiri Hills, Jamunamarathur and Ooty. Such sites will also help the local economy to grow and provide jobs for rural youth,” M. Anandan, District Tourism Officer (In-charge), Tirupattur, told The Hindu.

Away from congested lanes and dusty towns, the campsites are being set up at Athanavoor and Palamarathur tribal hamlets near Yelagiri, and Jamanamarathur village in Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts respectively. These hamlets are located at least 25-30 km from the foothills. In Tiruvannamalai, Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian guided Mr. Ramachandran to the hills.

Funded under tourist destination development scheme 2023-24, the initiative, which is being executed at a cost of ₹29.80 crore for each campsite comprise spacious wooden houses, tent houses, restaurants that serve South and North Indian cuisines, parks and adventure sports. Apart from regular parking facilities that can accommodate at least 30 vehicles, the concept of caravan parking is also being executed. Each campsite, on an average, is spread across a seven-acre plot in the hills.

Mr. Ramachandran suggested setting up telescopes at these campsites as tourists, especially children, can get a bird’s eye view of the plains. It will also help to increase footfalls in the hills. Guides will be appointed to assist tourists with short distance trekking.

Vehicle tours, horse safaris, wildlife safaris, mountaineering, bird-watching, and adventure sports such as bungee jumping, zip wires and ropes courses will be coming up at these camp sites. At Yelagiri Hills, most of the infrastructure work including wooden houses, food courts and parking areas has been completed. In Jamunamarathur, wooden houses and other basic facilities are being set up.

“Punganoor lake (Yelagiri Hills) and Kolappan lake in Jamunamarathur are also being rejuvenated at a cost of ₹1.20 crore each to operate boat rides. These lakes are located near the campsites and will help provide more recreational activities for tourists. The entire work for the campsites will be completed by the year-end (2024),” TTDC officials said.

