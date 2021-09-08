Camps for persons with disabilities held in 4 districts

Over 800 people benefited from the initiative

The district administrations in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur conducted a special grievances day for persons with disabilities on Tuesday helping more than 800 people.

The initiative was resumed after over six months in Vellore. In the newly carved Ranipet, the camp was held for the first time. Earlier, the monthly camp was suspended due to the pandemic.

The decade-old community hall for the Self-Help Group at the Collectorate was the venue for the beneficiaries in Vellore. Over 900 people, including the wheelchair-bound beneficiaries, thronged the premises for hours for medical examination before their petitions were addressed by the officials People from Katpadi, Anaicut, Gudiyatham, Sathuvachari, Usoor, Melpatti and Aragam attended the camp. “The camp is being held after more than six months resulting in a rush. After scrutinising over 900 petitions, we issued smart identity cards for 326 people,” said Saravanan, the District Disabled Rehabilitation Officer, Vellore.

In Tiruvannamalai, the camp was being organised twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays for over a month. More than 150 people were provided with smart identity cards in the camp at the District Collectorate. Medical experts were roped to screen the petitioners.

In Tirupattur, 108 people got their ID cards and in Ranipet 77 beneficiaries received them. Being the first camp after its bifurcation from Vellore, Ranipet witnessed persons with disabilities from faraway places like Arakkonam, Nemili, Sholinghur, Walajahpet and Arcot.

“We will organise such camps in Arakkonam for surrounding taluks to prevent people from travelling to Ranipet,” said D. Saravanakumar, DDRO.