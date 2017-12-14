Camps for differently-abled persons to be held in Vellore

Block-level special camps will be held for differently-abled persons in Vellore district. These camps will be conducted in coordination with all departments.

On Wednesday, Collector S.A. Raman chaired a meeting in this regard . Differently-abled persons, who have not registered online for uniform national identity cards, Tamil Nadu government’s health insurance card and those who are yet to get Aadhaar cards can take part in these camps, according to a press release.

According to J. Senthilkumari, welfare officer, the differently-abled persons can register for the Unique Disability ID at these camps held in coordination with all government departments.

“The objective of the camps is to fulfil the services for differently-abled persons. Those who are not receiving the physically handicapped pension can attend the camps. The special tahsildar will be present to look into details,” she said.

Arrangements are being made for differently-abled persons, who wish to benefit under the self-employment scheme, to avail of bank loans with subsidy through the District Industries Centre and TAHDCO.

Representatives of the respective departments will be taking part in the camps.

Mr. Raman said in the release that the field workers will create awareness about the camps in all villages, and steps are being taken to rope in NGOs to assist the differently-abled persons at the camp.