Campaign to support children with cancer

CHENNAI

26 September 2021 01:33 IST

Cankids Kidscan, the National Society for Childhood Cancer, is organising a month-long cyclothon to raise awareness and funds for treatment.

#CycleForGold is being held, recognising September as the childhood cancer awareness month. The cyclothon is being held from September 10 to October 8, and is an awareness and fundraising event, said Lata Mani, south regional head of the organisation.

During the pandemic, many children had to abandon treatment. “We are seeing more relapse, and children are coming in at more advanced stages of the disease. Many families who have lost their livelihoods are in dire need of support for treatment, which called for such an event,” she said.

The aim of the cyclothon is to cycle 80,000 km (one km for every case of childhood cancer detected in India annually). So far, over 21,000 km have been covered, she added.

Several companies have dedicated their CSR and cycling clubs have joined the programme. At least 60 parent and childhood cancer survivor members have joined and formed nine teams to raise funds. There are no geographical or time zone barriers and people can field teams from across locations.

Poonam Bagai, chairman, said: “The aim is to raise ₹1.25 crore via this campaign.”

In India an estimated 5% of all cancer is among children, whereas in high-income countries it is less than 1%. World over annually four lakh new cancers occur in children aged below 19 years.