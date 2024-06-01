Campaign to save education in government schools to be launched on June 2

In an effort to save education in government schools, the NGO Palli Kalvi Padukappu Iyakkam is launching a campaign from June 2. The campaign, Oru Ooru Oru Palli, will be launched in 360 villages across Tamil Nadu with 360 volunteers who will choose a school each to work with for one year.

According to a press release, the campaign is meant to address the crying need of our society, of making State-funded, good quality education, available to all children, as their birthright, as ensured by the Right to Education Act, 2009. The volunteers will visit their schools and interact with the parents to create awareness on their roles in education.

“The campaign is a bid to empower the parents to know more and take pride in the schools in their area. This would help them to take a more active role in school management committees to strengthen quality education in government schools,” said J. Krishnamurthy, secretary, Palli Kalvi Padukappu Iyakkam. Former Vice-Chancellor and educationist Vasanthi Devi is the president of the Iyakkam and will mentor the volunteers.