GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Campaign to save education in government schools to be launched on June 2

NGO to launch ‘Oru Ooru Oru Palli’ campaign to improve education in 360 Tamil Nadu villages with 360 volunteers

Published - June 01, 2024 02:46 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

In an effort to save education in government schools, the NGO Palli Kalvi Padukappu Iyakkam is launching a campaign from June 2. The campaign, Oru Ooru Oru Palli, will be launched in 360 villages across Tamil Nadu with 360 volunteers who will choose a school each to work with for one year.

According to a press release, the campaign is meant to address the crying need of our society, of making State-funded, good quality education, available to all children, as their birthright, as ensured by the Right to Education Act, 2009. The volunteers will visit their schools and interact with the parents to create awareness on their roles in education.

“The campaign is a bid to empower the parents to know more and take pride in the schools in their area. This would help them to take a more active role in school management committees to strengthen quality education in government schools,” said J. Krishnamurthy, secretary, Palli Kalvi Padukappu Iyakkam. Former Vice-Chancellor and educationist Vasanthi Devi is the president of the Iyakkam and will mentor the volunteers.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.