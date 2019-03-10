Campaign to cut out use of plastics in daily life

People should avoid plastic materials, especially while shopping, said Vellore District Collector S.A. Raman on Saturday.

He distributed 3,000 cloth bags supplied by Indian Bank to shoppers at Netaji Vegetable Market.

The State government would provide adequate support for manufacture and promotion of alternatives to single-use plastic items, he said.

Speaking at a campaign launched to promote use of alternatives to plastics, Mr. Raman said that persons involved in the manufacture of single-use plastic items would be provided support to shift to manufacture of environment-friendly materials.

Indian Bank Zonal Manager, Sundarrajan, Vellore City Municipal Corporation Commissioner, S. Sivasubramanian and Municipal Health Officer, T. Manivannan participated in the campaign.