Campaign for R.K. Nagar byelection ends today

The intense electioneering carried out by various political parties and Independent candidates in Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency is set to end on Tuesday evening. The bypoll has been scheduled for December 21.

According to a release from the Chief Electoral Officer, none shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting or procession in connection with an election from 5 p.m. on Tuesday till the end of polls on Thursday.

“No one shall display to the public any election matter by means of cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus like FM Radios, Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, etc. This includes all electronic form of communication, including SMS and internet,” the release said. All those not residents of the constituency are to leave after 5 pm on Tuesday.

The release of results or conduct of opinion poll would be prohibited from 5 p.m. on Tuesday to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Exit poll has already been banned between 7 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Meanwhile, AIADMK leaders led by Deputy Speaker Pollachi V. Jayaraman called on Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Lakhoni and Special Officer Vikram Batra and handed over a representation urging the Commission to hold the bypoll as scheduled on December 21.

DMK legislator P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan too called on the officers and complained of multiple entries of same EPIC number in various booths in the constituency.

‘AIADMK’s fort’

Talking to reporters, Mr. Jayaraman claimed that Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency was an “impregnable fortress” of the AIADMK and Opposition parties and certain Independent candidates were trying to call off the bypoll not willing to face defeat. He brushed aside claims of money being distributed by AIADMK men. “Some people are trying to pose as AIADMK men and deceive people,” Mr. Jayaraman claimed. Mr. Thiagarajan alleged that several EPIC numbers are found in multiple electoral rolls in various polling booths.

“There are at least 777 EPIC numbers which have more than one entry in the electoral rolls. There are some numbers which appear in as many as five places in the electoral rolls,” he alleged.