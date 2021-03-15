Campaign for 100% voting in Ramanathapuram, Theni

RAMANATHAPURAM/THENI

15 March 2021 22:51 IST

Fishermen volunteer to bring in their boats to stage a grand show in Pamban

The district administration and the Fisheries Department jointly organised a special campaign to ensure 100% voting by involving fishermen on Monday.

Inaugurating the campaign, District Election Officer and Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said that the objective was to ensure that all eligible voters exercised their franchise in the Assembly elections on April 6.

Taking forward the efforts made by the Election Commission of India to popularise and sensitise the voters, the fishermen volunteered to bring in their boats and stage a grand show on the sea.

Watching the boats joining the campaign from the road bridge, Mr. Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and his team of officials distributed pamphlets to the public and tourists visiting the district. The fishermen took their boats for about 500 metres from north to south in Pamban, carrying messages urging voters to exercise their democratic duty without fail.

The fishermen, at the end of the campaign, took a pledge to cast their votes on April 6, the officials said. Additional Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, DRO A. Sivakami and Deputy Director (Fisheries) Illamvazhuthi participated.

In Theni, Collector H. Krishnanunni and Superintendent of Police Sai Saran Tejaswi launched the campaign at the bus stand by pasting stickers on mofussil and town buses.

The officials said that the day-long campaign was to educate the people on the importance of casting their votes.

A total of 280 TNSTC buses plying to various destinations from here and 120 private buses and autorickshaws were given the stickers to display them prominently.