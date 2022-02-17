Campaign ends; polling tomorrow

Over 1.33 lakh officials will be involved in election duty

Over 1.33 lakh officials will be involved in election duty

The campaign for the single-phase ordinary elections for the urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu, scheduled for February 19, came to an end at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Polling will start at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Over 2.79 crore individuals, including 1.47 crore women, 1.37 crore men and over 4,000 from the third gender, are set to cast their vote. In Chennai, over 30.93 lakh women, 30.23 lakh men and over 1,500 from the third gender are on the electoral rolls.

Over 1.33 lakh officials will be involved in the election duty on Saturday. Over 80,000 police personnel would be deputed for ensuring security at the polling booths and the safety of Electronic Voting Machines.

Twenty-one Municipal Corporations, 138 Municipalities and 489 Town Panchayats are going to the polls. Over 12,800 posts are to be filled through the elections. The counting of votes is scheduled for February 22.

Once the election results are declared that day, the indirect election of the Mayors and the Deputy Mayors of the Corporations, the Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of the Municipalities and the Presidents and Vice-Presidents of the Town Panchayats would be held on March 4.

Special arrangements are being made to avoid the spread of COVID-19 during the elections.