GEM Hospital will conduct a pancreatic cancer awareness week from November 24 to 30. The awareness camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all days. Facilities such as free consultation, blood test and ultrasound screening will be offered. For appointments call 9884998385 or 044-61666666.
Camp to raise awareness on pancreatic cancer
Special Correspondent
Chennai,
November 23, 2021 01:32 IST
Special Correspondent
Chennai,
November 23, 2021 01:32 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 23, 2021 1:33:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/camp-to-raise-awareness-on-pancreatic-cancer/article37636369.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story