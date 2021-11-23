Tamil Nadu

Camp to raise awareness on pancreatic cancer

GEM Hospital will conduct a pancreatic cancer awareness week from November 24 to 30. The awareness camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all days. Facilities such as free consultation, blood test and ultrasound screening will be offered. For appointments call 9884998385 or 044-61666666.


