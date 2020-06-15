Cameraman covering CM event infected

A cameraman from the Department of Information and Public Relations who travelled to Salem from Chennai to cover the Chief Minister’s programmes on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient is undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

He came and covered the inauguration of a two-tier flyover and the opening of shutters of the Mettur dam for Kuruvai cultivation, on June 11 and 12, respectively. Chief Minister Edappadi. K. Palaniswami, Ministers, AIADMK legislators, senior officials of various departments and media personnel attended the event.

A senior health official said that VIPs, including the Chief Minister, had not been advised to remain under quarantine as they were at a safe distance from the patient and the event was held in an open environment.

According to officials, persons who were in close physical contact with the patient have been advised to stay under quarantine and their samples will be collected for tests after a few days. The officials have advised mediapersons, who covered the events, to be under quarantine. They will be tested in four or five days.