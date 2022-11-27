Camera traps installed to track Devala elephant PM-2

November 27, 2022 03:48 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Camera traps have been installed in locations across Gudalur division to track the elephant known as Pandalur makhna 2 (PM-2) by the forest department.

According to officials, four teams of forest department personnel have been formed to track down the elephant that has been seen along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border since an operation was initiated by the forest department to capture the animal around a week ago.

Camera traps have been installed at Kattimattam, while teams have been deployed at Neermattam as well as Puliyampara to locate the animal.

Officials said PM-2 continues to be with a herd of elephants along the Kerala - Tamil Nadu border, and has not ventured into an ideal location where it can be safely tranquilized without posing a risk to either the animal or to the forest staff and the public.

Already, a forest guard, identified as Kaalan, has suffered a broken leg after he fell while searching for the elephant on November 23.

Camera traps have been placed to identify the elephant and to also understand its utilization of the habitat, so that the operation can be planned and undertaken smoothly.

The forest department has decided to capture the elephant as it has damaged a number of houses looking for food in Gudalur and Pandalur.

Recently, one person was killed accidentally when the house the animal was raiding collapsed in on the family sleeping inside, injuring two others in the incident.