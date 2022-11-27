  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Camera traps installed to track Devala elephant PM-2

Officials said PM-2 continues to be with a herd of elephants along the Kerala - Tamil Nadu border

November 27, 2022 03:48 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Camera traps have been installed in locations across Gudalur division to track the elephant known as Pandalur makhna 2 (PM-2) by the forest department.

According to officials, four teams of forest department personnel have been formed to track down the elephant that has been seen along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border since an operation was initiated by the forest department to capture the animal around a week ago.

ALSO READ
Efforts to capture Devala elephant thwarted as PM2 moves into Kerala

Camera traps have been installed at Kattimattam, while teams have been deployed at Neermattam as well as Puliyampara to locate the animal.

Officials said PM-2 continues to be with a herd of elephants along the Kerala - Tamil Nadu border, and has not ventured into an ideal location where it can be safely tranquilized without posing a risk to either the animal or to the forest staff and the public.

Already, a forest guard, identified as Kaalan, has suffered a broken leg after he fell while searching for the elephant on November 23.

Camera traps have been placed to identify the elephant and to also understand its utilization of the habitat, so that the operation can be planned and undertaken smoothly.

The forest department has decided to capture the elephant as it has damaged a number of houses looking for food in Gudalur and Pandalur.

Recently, one person was killed accidentally when the house the animal was raiding collapsed in on the family sleeping inside, injuring two others in the incident.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / nature and wildlife / wildlife / animal

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.