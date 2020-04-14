Call to waive agriculture loans

The Central and State governments have been urged to waive all the agriculture loans in view of the financial stress suffered by the farmers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement the president, Tamil Nadu All Farmers Organisations Committee P.R.Pandian said the farmers were either not able to dispose of their produce or forced to sell their produce at a throwaway price.
Though the efforts taken by the State government to ensure the sale of vegetables and other horticulture produce, 80% of such products could get sold during temple festivals or through private functions. As both these events have been banned in view of the COVID-19 virus scare, several horticulture farmers have let their produce rot in the fields.
