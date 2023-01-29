Call to stage black badge protest

January 29, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The All India Federation of University College and Teachers’ Organisation (AIFUCTO) has decided to stage black badge protest across the country on February 14.

The protest is “a symbolic expression of deep resentment against the hasty, arbitrary and unilateral implications of many measures detrimental to the inclusive nature of higher education,” said organisation general secretary Arun Kumar.

The organisation termed the Union Education Ministry and the University Grants Commission undemocratic as it did not hear the views of various stakeholders before implementing the National Education Policy 2020.

Also, the black badge wearing was intended to demand reinstating the old pension scheme, filling vacancies in colleges and universities and regularisation of services of ad hoc, part time and temporary teachers.

The AIFUCTO will hold its annual meeting from March 17 to 19 and at Kurukshetra University and decide on further course of action based on the UGC’s response to its black badge protest, Mr. Arun Kumar added.