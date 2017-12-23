Call to declare Kanniyakumari disaster-hit

A total of 385 protesters, including five MLAs from the Congress and the DMK, were arrested on Friday when they blocked vehicular traffic in front of the Collectorate, urging the Union government to declare Kanniyakumari district disaster-hit and provide appropriate financial assistance to the affected farmers.

The protesters demanded that the district be declared ‘natural disaster-hit’, citing the damage inflicted on it by Cyclone Ockhi. Since 19 farmers were killed in gale- and rain-related mishaps, their families, who have lost their breadwinners, should be provided a solatium of ₹25 lakh, they demanded.

The agitators also wanted the State government to provide employment to one of the children of each of the deceased, in accordance with their educational qualifications. Since the cyclone had caused severe damage to paddy and plantain cultivation and had uprooted several lakhs of rubber and coconut trees, the State and the Central governments should provide adequate compensation to the affected farmers, besides giving 100% subsidy to plant such trees again, they said.

Congress MLAs J.G. Prince, Rajesh Kumar and Vijayadharani and DMK MLAs S. Austin and N. Suresh Rajan took part in the protest, along with party workers and affected farmers. Revenue Divisional Officer Janaki and Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopi held talks with the agitators, who demanded that Collector Sajjan Singh R. Chavan came to the spot and held talks with them. Even as the officials tried to persuade them to give up their stir, saying the Collector had left for a meeting in a coastal hamlet, the protesters refused to budge. This prompted the police to arrest 385 persons, including the MLAs and 75 women. They were released in the evening.