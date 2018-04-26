Call for independent probe panel

The Save Madurai Kamaraj University Coalition has sought an inquiry by an independent committee led by a retired High Court judge into the audiotape scandal involving the alleged attempt by suspended assistant professor Nirmala Devi to lure college girls for fulfilling sexual favours sought by higher officials.

Stating that the scandal was merely an extension of the various kinds of corruption that the university was mired in, coalition secretary R. Murali said the allegations warranted an extensive investigation without interference from the heads of the university system.

The coalition, comprising retired professors of MKU, lawyers and auditors, said the one-man commission appointed by Governor Banwarilal Purohit had “no legal validity” under the MKU Act.

“The Santhanam Committee should be disbanded immediately and a high-level committee comprising retired High Court judges like Hariparandaman and Chandru and academicians like former vice-chancellor Vasanthi Devi should be formed for a fair and free probe,” Mr. Murali said.

Prof. Mu. Ramasamy, a former member of the V-C Search Committee of MKU, said the current Vice-Chancellor was not qualified for the post but was appointed due to “influence” at the highest level. “His appointment has been challenged in the High Court,” he added.

Coalition president A. Srinivasan said that since the audiotape had dragged “higher officials of MKU” into the case, Vice-Chancellor P.P. Chellathurai and Registrar Chinniah should stay away from the day-to-day operations of the MKU to ensure a free and fair probe.

Mr. Murali said a circular had been issued by the university, warning its employees of strict action under the rules of conduct for government employees if they took part in any meetings or demonstrations or interacted with the press.

“It is only out of fear that the MKU officials have sent such a circular aimed at stifling the voices of dissent and the Constitutionally-guaranteed right to freedom of expression,” he said.