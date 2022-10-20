CAG report points out irregularities at two universities

ADVERTISEMENT

Violation of codal provisions of “Anna University” resulted in irregular payments to the tune of ₹11.41 crore for procurement of stores and services, according to report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on compliance Audit for the year ending March 2021, which was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

It pertained to the digitisation of records such as degree certificates, grade/mark sheets among others. The Controller of Examinations (CoE) violated stipulated procedures and provision on open tender by calling for quotations from a select list of firms without specifying the basis on which they were selected for the digitisation work, CAG noted. It also found evidences for bid rigging through caterlisation. It also pointed out that irregularities in preparation of tender documents, lapses in tender evaluation and failure to ensure quality of service rendered by the contractor had resulted in wasteful expenditure of ₹10.70 crore and a contingent liability of ₹5.17 crore in development of e-Content and e-Learning portal by Madurai Kamaraj University.

CAG also pointed out wasteful expenditure of ₹31.66 crore towards construction of two dormitories by the Labour Welfare and Skills Development Department. The two dormitories to accommodate construction workers were constructed without any demand survey and tie-up with builders and are lying idle since their completion, it noted.

Violation of procurement procedures by Regional managers of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and failure of internal controls resulted in inadmissible claims of ₹3.22 crore, CAG said.

It also pointed out wasteful expenditure of ₹4.13 crore in respect of uniform supply to 31,152 students in 72 sampled schools that had prescribed their own uniform. Further, uniforms costing ₹2.22 crore, supplied to 21,086 students in 49 sampled schools were only sparingly utilised.

Lapses on the part of three Government hospitals caused delays in site identification for installation of MRI scanners, which resulted in an avoidable expenditure of ₹1.12 crore and delay of over one year in commencement of MRI scan services to needy patients.

The audit report also focused on implementation of the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture and pointed out some lapses.