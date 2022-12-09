CAG report on govt. schools submitted to Governor

December 09, 2022 06:03 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A performance audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor-General (CAG) of India on State-run schools in Tamil Nadu was submitted to the Governor on Friday, an official press release from the Press Information Bureau said.

The report is regarding the functioning of government secondary and higher secondary educational institutions in Tamil Nadu for the year ending 31 March, 2021. It is to be tabled in the State Legislature.

As per Article 151 (2) of the Constitution, the CAG is required to forward the audit reports on the accounts of the Government of Tamil Nadu to the Governor, to be tabled in the Assembly later.

