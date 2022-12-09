  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

CAG report on govt. schools submitted to Governor

December 09, 2022 06:03 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A performance audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor-General (CAG) of India on State-run schools in Tamil Nadu was submitted to the Governor on Friday, an official press release from the Press Information Bureau said.

The report is regarding the functioning of government secondary and higher secondary educational institutions in Tamil Nadu for the year ending 31 March, 2021. It is to be tabled in the State Legislature.

As per Article 151 (2) of the Constitution, the CAG is required to forward the audit reports on the accounts of the Government of Tamil Nadu to the Governor, to be tabled in the Assembly later.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.