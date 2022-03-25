CAG exposes wasteful expenditure in Tiruchi Corporation

Excess usage of sodium hypochlorite solution beyond the permitted level by the Tiruchirapalli city municipal corporation resulted in wasteful expenditure of Rs.1.53 crore and also exposed the general public to health hazards for three years, according to the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India Compliance Audit for the year ended March 2020.

During a press meet in Chennai, Vishwanath Singh Jadon, Accountant General (Audit-II), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said, “Audit noticed (March 2020) that against the norm of 20 litres per MLD laid down by the Directorate of public Health and Preventive Medicine, Chennai, the corporation was using 35 litres of sodium hypochlorite liquid per MLD for treating of water during 2016-17 and increased the same to 52.5 litres/MLD from 2017-18 onwards.” Besides this, stable bleaching powder at 2kg/MLD was also used as secondary disinfectant for 91 tanks at zonal level.

The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, also pointed out that failure to assess the demand before developing new industrial estates resulted in unproductive investment of Rs.28.47 crore. CAG recommended that TANSIDCO should conduct a demand survey before finalising any site for developing industrial estates.

While conducting an audit during 2019-2020 in Government Law Colleges Tirunelveli and Chengalpattu it was noted that men’s hostels constructed during April 2010 and March 2016 remained utilised for more than ten years and four years respectively. Construction of hostels without assessing the requirement of law college students has led to unfruitful expenditure of Rs.2.76 crore.

In June 2021, the government replied that the existing hostel would be utilised for the benefit of female students once the pandemic situation eases.

As per the report, commencement of works without acquiring land leading to foreclosure of a bridge (In Tirupur) works despite an expenditure of Rs.14.74 crore and non achievement of the envisaged objective for 14 years. The government in this case replied that the construction activities were delayed due to various court cases. But CAG said that the reply is not acceptable as the highways and minor ports department failed to adhere to the manual provisions and government instructions in commencement of works involving land acquisition.

Another important aspect flagged by CAG was faulty implementation of online revenue collection system. Audit noted that the total amont collected by the contractor in three districts – Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Kancheepuram was Rs.8.06 crore during April 1 2017 to March 31, 2021, however the amount remitted was only Rs.3.24 crore. The balance was yet to be remitted as on March 31, 2021.

