Cadre of political parties hold black flags against Tamil Nadu Governor in Tiruvannamalai

August 10, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

Cadre of various political parties, including CPI, CPI(M), VCK and MDMK, on Thursday held a black flag protest in front of the Sri Ramana Ashram on Chengam Road, condemning Governor R.N. Ravi’s visit to Tiruvannamalai town.

The Governor visited the ashram as part of his two-day trip to the temple town. A large number of cadre raised slogans against Mr. Ravi, stating he was “being a tool for the RSS and acting against the people of Tamil Nadu”. They demanded that Mr. Ravi be recalled and sought the abolition of the post of the Governor, the Constitutional head of the State.

A large number of police personnel led by Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Karthikeyan were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. Barricades were placed to prevent the protestors from entering the Governor’s convoy route.

Later, the protesting cadre were detained at a nearby community hall. 

Mr. Ravi met sadhus and religious heads in the temple town. He interacted with organic farmers in the district before visiting Sri Ramana and Yogi Ramasuratkumar ashrams. He also walked on the Girivalam path, starting from Sri Nirudhi Lingam spot, on Thursday.

On Friday, Mr. Ravi will visit Arunachaleshwar temple and interact with the students of Maharishi Vidya Mandir in Thenmadhur village. He will also interact with students and parents at the Jawadhu Tribal Higher Secondary School in Guniganthur before proceeding to Gingee fort and Venkataramana temple in Villupuram district.

