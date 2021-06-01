Cable TV operators seek permission to work during lockdown

CHENNAI

01 June 2021 23:50 IST

Cable TV operators have appealed to the government to consider permitting cable TV staff to work during the lockdown.

The operators made a representation on Tuesday, pointing out that people watched TV at home, for news as well as for entertainment. Students were also taking online classes. Since the public need to be provided unhindered cable service, the government should amend rules to enable the cable staff do their work, the operators said.

Advertising

Advertising