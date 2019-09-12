Cable operators meet to sort out differences

The members of Cable TV Operators Association held a meeting at the Collectorate on Wednesday to iron out differences in the modality of taking up Arasu Cable TV.

Tahsildar Ilanchezhiyan, who presided over the meeting, said that in areas where there is no provision for enabling cable TV network, the operators have been asked to facilitate the telecast of TV channels as prescribed in the manual issued by Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation.

The Tamil Nadu government in July announced that the Arasu Cable TV subscription would be available for a monthly charge of ₹130, excluding GST, from August 10. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that after requests from the public, the government has decided to offer the Arasu Cable channels at a monthly subscription of ₹130 + GST across the State, excluding Vellore constituency. However, with the elections over now, officials arranged for the meeting to sort out the inadequacies in the telecasting of channels by the operators.

Arasu Cable is the only State-owned undertaking to offer free STBs and combined digital cable TV and internet services. The STB distributed by the government comes with a three-year warranty.

The State advisory has asked subscribers to report cases where local cable TV operators force them to buy STBs from private dealers, through the Arasu cable helpline: 1800-425-2911.