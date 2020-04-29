Tamil Nadu

Cabinet to meet on May 2, decide on lockdown

‘Officials have indicated a staggered exit’

The Cabinet will meet on May 2 to decide on whether to lift the COVID-19 lockdown from May 4. It will also look at ways to lift restrictions imposed since March 24.

Confirming this, a senior official told The Hindu that the government had to consult multiple stakeholders, besides receiving ground inputs from District Collectors before taking any decision.

“But, even otherwise, officials have indicated a staggered exit and not to open all gates on day 1 (May 4),” he said. He said the recommendations of the 21-member expert committee would shape the decision.

